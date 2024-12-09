F&S Fresh Foods Recalls Mediterranean Party Tray with Cucumber

F&S Fresh Foods is recalling their Mediterranean Party Tray with Cucumbers from SunFed Produce. Those cucumbers are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states. The Grecian Delight Tzatziki that was supplied to F&S Fresh Foods and was included in the kit was made with those cucumbers. No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date in connection with the consumption of this product.
The recalled product is F&S Fresh Foods Mediterranean Party tray that is packaged in a 22 ounce clamshell container with a clear lid. They were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in these states: Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.
The dip is contained in a separate lidded cup. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits that range from 325 to 339. The sell by dates for this product range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.
Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination within the packaging. You can throw the tray away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it bak to the store where you bought it for a full refund.
If you ate this products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.
By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.