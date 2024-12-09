F&S Fresh Foods Recalls Mediterranean Party Tray with Cucumber

by

F&S Fresh Foods is recalling their Mediterranean Party Tray with Cucumbers from SunFed Produce. Those cucumbers are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states. The Grecian Delight Tzatziki that was supplied to F&S Fresh Foods and was included in the kit was made with those cucumbers. No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is F&S Fresh Foods Mediterranean Party tray that is packaged in a 22 ounce clamshell container with a clear lid. They were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in these states: Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

The dip is contained in a separate lidded cup. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits that range from 325 to 339. The sell by dates for this product range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination within the packaging. You can throw the tray away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it bak to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.