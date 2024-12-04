Deadly McDonald’s Onions E. coli Outbreak Ends With 104 Sick

by

The deadly McDonald’s onions E. coli O157H7 outbreak has ended with 104 sick in 14 states, according to the CDC. Thirty four people were hospitalized because they were so sick. And one person, who lived in Colorado, has died. The outbreak is over as of December 3, 2024.

The case count is: Colorado (30), Iowa (1), Kansas (3), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (19), Nebraska (13), New Mexico (10), Oregon (1), Utah (8), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (6). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 21, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 88 years.

Illness onset dates range from September 12, 2o24 to October 21, 2024. Of 98 people who gave information to public health investigators, 34 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 35%. Four people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which is a type of kidney failure. The person who died did not have HUS.

Many different types of information were collected during this outbreak investigation. Officials interviewed 81 patients. Eight of them, or 99%, said they ate at McDonald’s before they got sick. Of those patients, 84% ate a menu item containing onions. Taylor Farms provided the fresh slivered onions that patients ate.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the isolates from ill persons were closely related genetically which means that the people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food. The FDA tested recalled onions and one environmental sample from a grower. Both of these samples tested positive for non-O157:H7 Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli. The E. coli found was not the outbreak strain and no human illnesses were found related to the strain. Additional samples from this investigation were negative for E. coli.

If you ate fresh slivered onions served on any McDonald’s item and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly McDonald’s onions E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.