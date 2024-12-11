Hardie’s Fresh Foods Recalls Cucumbers For Salmonella

by

Hardie’s Fresh Foods is recalling cucumbers for possible Salmonella contamination. That company is located in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Their supplier sold them cucumbers from SunFed, which are being recalled and are linked to a Salmonella outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date that are linked to these specific cucumbers. The recalling firm is Dairyland Produce, doing business as Hardie’s Fresh Foods.

The recalled cucumbers were sold at Costco stores in Houston and Dallas. The recalled product is Hardie’s Fresh Foods cucumbers that are packaged in a clear plastic bag. There are six cucumbers in each bag. The cucumbers will be labeled with these lot code numbers: X2377074, X2379602, X2381000, X2381080, X2383400, X2384557, and X2384587. No other lot codes are included in this recall.

The cucumbers from SunFed were repacked by Hardee’s. The company has stopped production and distribution of these cucumbers.

If you bought these cucumbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.