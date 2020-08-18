Lund’s and Byerly’s Sea Salt Caramels Recalled For Allergen

by

Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Lund’s and Byerly’s sea salt caramels because the package contains sea salt almond caramels instead. That means the product contains almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product, Lund’s and Byerly’s sea salt caramels, were distributed in Minnesota only through the Lund’s and Byerly’s grocery stores. The caramels were distributed from May 21, 2020 to August 5, 2020. The caramel are packaged in 16 ounce candy boxes with a band around the box that contains the nutrition and ingredient information. The code AC31 is printed on the outside packaging on the bottom side of the boxes.

If you bought this candy and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can occur without warning at any time throughout life. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy can range from mild to severe. The less serious symptoms include itching and tingling of the mouth, throat, lips, tongue, eyes and skin, along with nasal congestion or a runny nose. More serious symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, shortness or breath, or anaphylaxis, which is difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.