Market of Choice Sour Cherry Baked Brie Recalled For Allergen

Market of Choice Sour Cherry Baked Brie is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, one of the eight major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. Market of Choice is located in Eugene, Oregon.

The recalled product is Market of Choice Sour Cherry Baked Brie that was sold at the company’s Market Cheese Shops in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, and West Linn in Oregon between 11/1/20 and 12/4/20.

The recalled item is wrapped in plastic shrink wrap and has a white adhesive store label. The UPC number on the label is 0 217241 414996. The Sell By dates on the product are up to and including 12/12/20. The company issued the recall after they discovered that almonds were not included on the ingredient list as required by law.

If you bought this product and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little warning. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy include hive, swelling of the lips, tingling of the mouth and throat, itchy skin and a rash, running nose, tightening of the throat, and digestive symptoms such as cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.