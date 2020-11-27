Mary’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast May Be Undercooked and Is Recalled

by

Tarantino Wholesale Foods Distributor of San Diego, California is recalling about 1,115 pounds of ready-to-eat Mary’s Fully Cooked chicken breast products because they may be undercooked, which means that pathogenic bacteria may have survived. A customer complaint triggered the recall. That customer said that the chicken appeared to be undercooked.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on October 23, 2020. The recalled item is 10 pound cases of Mary’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast. The lot code on the product is 20297 and the use by date is 10/23/21. The cases containing this chicken have the establishment number “P-8119” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to institutional locations in California and were also sold directly to retail consumers.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product. Anyone who is concerned about and illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying their customers about the recall. They are also making sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

If you purchased Mary’s Fully Cooked Chicken, do not eat it. Do not try to heat it to a safe temperature, since bacteria can produce toxins as they grow that may be impervious to heat.

Throw the chicken away in a double bag in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this chicken.