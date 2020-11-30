Metro Brand Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Metro brand products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These meat, fish, and juice products were sold in Ontario at the consumer level. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site, along with UPC numbers and codes. They are all Metro brand. The Metro brand recalled products include Fresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham Pinwheel, Beef Insie Round Alouette Stuffed with 30 and Swiss, Pork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper Cheese, Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless with Spinach and Cheese, Salmon Torenado, Hawaiian Green Juice, Tropical Green Juice, and Rainbow Trout Stuffed with Vegetable & Cheese, among others. All units up to and including November 27, 2020 are recalled.

If you purchased any of these product, do not eat them, even if you plant to cook them first. There is a possibility of cross-contamination with other items and foods in your kitchen. Throw these products away after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

This recall was triggered by the company. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this occurs, more food recall warnings and updates will be posted. The government is also ensuring that industry is removing these products from the marketplace.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 6 to 72 hours after infection. People usually experience a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.