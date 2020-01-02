MiniMeals2Go Protein Pack and Avocado Toast Recalled For Listeria

by

FiveStar Gourmet Foods is voluntarily recalling two fresh produce snack products: MiniMeals2Go Protein Pack and MiniMeals2Go Avocado Toast, since both products may have been made with recalled hard cooked eggs produced by Almark Foods. There is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Almark Foods hard boiled eggs, but there are no illnesses reported to date related to these particular FiveStar Gourmet Foods products.

The recalled products are MiniMeals2Go Protein Pack, sold in 6/8.25 ounce clear plastic packages, with SKU number FG10461, UPC number 8-50012-79311-3, and lot numbers 34619, 34719, 35019, 35119, 35219, and 35719. The best by dates on these products are 12/26/19, 12/27/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/01/20, and 01/06/20. They were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin in Meijer supermarkets only.

Also recalled is MiniMeals2Go Avocado Toast, sold in 6/6.75 ounce clear plastic packages. The SKU number on that product is FG10463, the UPC number is 8-50012-79315-1, and best by dates are 12/26/19, 12/27/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/01/20, and 01/06/20. They were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, also only in Meijer supermarkets.

You can see product labels at the FDA web site. If you purchased either of these products with UPC numbers, lot numbers, and best by dates listed above, or with an unreadable date code, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these recalled products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis up to 70 days, because that’s how long the incubation period can be. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this pathogen can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.