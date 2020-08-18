by

The Modern Meat Inc. in Canada is recalling Modern Tarragon Remoulade and Modern Meat brand ‘Crab’ Cakes for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with onions grown by Thomson International, imported from Bakersfield, California. There is a nationwide Salmonella Newport outbreak in Canada, and one in the United States, that is linked to recalled Thomson International red onions. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illnesses.

These recalled products were distributed in British Columbia and Manitoba and may have been distributed nationally at the consumer level. These products may also have been sold and purchased online. The CFIA is investigating other possible importers, and more recalls may follow.

The recalled products include Modern Tarragon Remoulade, sold in 250 ml packages. The UPC number is 8 47004 00014 4 and the best before date is SEP 23 2020. Also recalled is Modern Meat ‘Crab’ Cakes, sold in 300 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 8 47004 00009 0, and the best before date is JAN 18 2021. Finally, Modern Meat ‘Crab’ Cakes, sold in 6 x 50 gram packages, is also recalled. That product has the UPC number 8 47004 00009 0 and the best before date JAN 18 2021. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pains and cramps, stomach pains and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start about 6 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with the pathogen. If you ate these products and have been ill, see your doctor.