Mom’s Pantry/Jim & Leonie Garlic Spread Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Mom’s Pantry/Jim & Leonie Garlic Spread is being recalled from the marketplace in Canada by Mom’s Pantry Products because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reaction reported to the company to date.

This product, Mom’s Pantry/Jim & Leonie Garlic Spread, was sold nationally in Canada and also through the internet from the company’s web site. The recalled item is Mom’s Pantry/Jim & Leonie Garlic Spread, that is packaged in 440 gram containers. There is no UPC number on the package. All units that were sold from December 16, 2019 up to and including October 19, 2020 are recalled.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be announced on the CFIA web site. The government is also ensuring that the company is removing this product from store shelves.

If you bought this product and can’t eat milk, for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can include hives, wheezing, itching and tingling of the lips and mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat, and coughing or shortness of breath. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, gas, and diarrhea.