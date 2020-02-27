Moonstruck Praline Pecan & Ginger Dark Chocolate Bar Recalled

by

Moonstruck Chocolate Company of Portland, Oregon is recalling 1,500 of their Moonstruck Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate because it may contain undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is lactose intolerance or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been received to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Moonstruck Praline Pecan & Ginger Element Bar in Dark Chocolate that is sold in 3.1 ounce packages. It was sold nationwide through retail stores, online orders, and direct delivery between November 9, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

The product is sold in a kraft box. The product SKU number is 312806, and the UPC number on the candy bar is 7 11175 12328 8. This chocolate bar was also sold in a gold caddy. That box has an SKU number of 312806 and the UPC number is 10711175128068. The best by dates that are printed on the labels are between 8/11/2020 and 10/10/2020. The affected lot numbers are 1101242, 1101731, 1101734, 1102664, 1102708, 1102754, and 1102914.

The recall was initiated when the company discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that didn’t list the presence of the allergen.

If you bought this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.