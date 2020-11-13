More Alwatania Halva Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

More Alwatania Halva recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd is recalling Alwatania Halva Extra from the marketplace due to Salmonella. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation of three previous recalls. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

This recalled product was sold in Ontario at the consumer level. The recalled item is Alwatania Halva Extra, which is packaged in 1 kg packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 224007 246047. And the codes on the product package are PRO: 20/05/2019 EXP: 19/05/2021.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can after double bagging it or wrapping the package in foil or plastic wrap. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

This recall was triggered by the government’s inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA is also ensuring that this product is being removed from the marketplace.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 6 to 72 hours after a person eats food contaminated with the bacteria. Symptoms include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have experienced these symptoms, especially after you ate this product, see your doctor.