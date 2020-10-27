More Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Enrobed Fruit Recalled

by

The recall of Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Enrobed fruit in Canada has been expanded to include more products. These items are being recalled for undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There has been one reported reaction related to this recall.

These items were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario, Possibly National, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. All of these items are Nature’s Intent brand and are sold in 100 gram packages. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

The recalled items are Nature’s Intent Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples with UPC number 8 57308 00522 6, Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mangoes with UPC number 8 57308 00519 6, Dark Chocolate Enrobed Strawberries with UPC number 8 57308 00505 9, Dark Chocolate Enrobed Bananas with UPC number 8 57308 00506 6, and Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mandarins with UPC number 8 57308 00552 3. You can see picture of the recalled product packages at the CFIA web site.

Check to see if you have any of these recalled products in your home. If you do, and you can’t consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

This recall was started after a consumer complained to the company about the issue. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products, as happened in this case. The government is making sure that the company is removing recalled items from the marketplace. More items may be recalled.