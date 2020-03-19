Mountain Rose Herbs Kudzu Root Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Mountain Rose Herbs Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Organic Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement with lot numbers 24247-X and 24247. It was sold to customers who ordered from the company’s website and was also sold at the company’s retail shop in Eugene, Oregon. And it was sold through mail orders by phone or fax from June 17, 2019 to March 2, 2020. In addition, the product may have been resold.

Mountain Rose Herbs Kudzu Root was also distributed directly to customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada.

The potential for contamination in this dietary supplement was noted after testing by the company found Salmonella in some of its inventory. Production has been suspended while an investigation is launched.

The Kudzu Root is packaged in a clear plastic or poly-woven bag with net weight ranges from 4 ounces to 50 pounds. The lot numbers are marked on the package, on the principle display panel n the lower left area of the label.

If you bought this product, do not use it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually being 12 to 72 hours after exposure. Those symptoms include fever, nausea, chills, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have consumed this product and have been ill, see your doctor.