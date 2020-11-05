by

Mueller Austria Onion Chopper is being recalled for “serious laceration hazard,” according to the notice posted on the Consumer Protection Safety Commission web site. The product’s locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit while it is being used, so fingers and hands can slide into the blades.

Mueller Austria has received reports of 266 incidents of the tab breaking, which has resulted in 137 laceration injuries to hands and fingers. This product was sold at Amazon.com from September 2016 through July 2020 for about $20. This product was manufactured in Hong Kong. About 106,000 units are being recalled.

More specifically, the recall is for Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro, model number M-700. The gray and green choppers are sold with two stainless steel discs, one 4-cup clear container that holds the chopped product, and a cleaning brush. Only the onion choppers that have a locking tab that can be pushed toward the blades to lock them into place are included in this recall. The Mueller Austria logo is printed on the side of the chopper, and the model number is located on the product itself or on the chopper’s packaging.

If you purchased this product with that model number, you should immediately stop using this product and contact the company for a free replacement model that has a newly-designed locking tab. You can report any injuries or adverse reactions to the CPSC.