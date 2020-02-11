by

Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling Nuts ‘N More Peanut Spread from the marketplace for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product is also being recalled in some states in the United States, and it was sold in the UK. There have been no reports of illness associated with the consumption of this product to date.

The recalled product is Nuts ‘N More Peanut Spread (Plain), sold in 454 gram jars. The UPC number on the product is 6 09132 00242 7, and lot codes are LOT PB92 EXP 03/04/2021. It was sold nationally in Canada at the retail level.

This recall was triggered by the recall in the United States. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap, and put it into a garbage can that has a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t get to it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or pantry with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of warm water to kill bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long the incubation period can be. Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, stiff neck, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, premature labor, and stillbirth if they contract this infection. And infants can be born with this infection if the mother was sick. If you do get sick, see your doctor.