One Lot of Aunt Jeni’s Frozen Raw Pet Food May Contain Salmonella

by

The FDA is cautioning pet owners not to feed their animals one lot of Aunt Jeni’s Frozen Raw Pet Food because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. That product is Aunt Jeni’s Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food, sold in 5 pound (2.3 kg) packages. The lot number on the product is 175331, and the use by date is NOV2020.

In the notice, the FDA states, “FDA is issuing this alert because this lot of Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food represents a serious threat to human and animal health. Because the product is sold and stored frozen, FDA is concerned that people may still have it in their possession.” Salmonella can sicken humans and dogs.

The Salmonella that may be in this product is resistant to multiple antibiotic drugs. In January 2020, the FDA collated one retail sample of this dog food and it tested positive for Salmonella Infantis. In August 2019, the FDA issued a public health advisory after one lot each of two varieties of Aunt Jeni’s frozen raw pet food tested positive for Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes.

This product is sold online and through retail locations around the country.

If you have any of this product in your home, stop feeding it to your pet and throw it away. Sanitize surfaces that may have come into contact with this pet food with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. That includes bowls, utensils, food preparation surfaces, pet bedding, toys, and floors. If your pet has consumed some of this product, make sure that you clean up and dispose of their feces immediately. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

Pets may not display symptoms if they contract a Salmonella infection, but can pass the pathogen on to others. Typical symptoms of a Salmonella infection in dogs include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and loss of appetite. If your pet is ill take her to your veterinarian.