Peach Salmonella Outbreak Appears in Canada With 33 Sick

by

Another country is now affected by the peach Salmonella outbreak. As of August 23, 2020, at least 33 people in Canada are ill with Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to peaches imported from the United States. This outbreak has a similar genetic fingerprint to the Salmonella outbreak in the U.S. that is also linked to Wawona Packing peaches.

The case count by province is: Ontario (22) and Quebec (11). The patient age range is 0 to 91 years. No deaths have been reported. Illness onset dates range from June to August 2020.

A consumer advisory has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona. The peaches were sold in Canada from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020. They were sold under these brand names:

Extrafresh

Harvest Sweet

Prima

Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O

Sweet Value

Wawona

Wegmans

Do not eat, use, sell, or serve any recalled peaches imported by Prima Wawona from the United States, or any products that have been made with those peaches, even if some have been eaten and no one has gotten sick. Peaches grown on Canada are not affected by this recall. If you aren’t sure whether or not the peaches in your home are from Wawona, throw them out too.

Investigators in Canada and the United States are collaborating to exchange information and to identify commonalities in the respective outbreaks to try to find the use of contamination and identify additional sources of illness.

Anyone can get sick with a Salmonella infection, but groups most likely to suffer serious complications include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and anyone with a chronic illness such as diabetes. Symptoms, which can include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain, and bloody diarrhea, usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection.

If you or anyone you know has been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this peach Salmonella outbreak.