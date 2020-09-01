Picoudi Microgreens Recalled In Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Les Jardins Picoudi is recalling Picoudi microgreens from the marketplace in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. The microgreens were sold in New Brunswick and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is Picoudi Microgreens in various types and sizes. They are all Picoudi brand and all have the code 3 233.

The recalled products include Organic Broccoli Microgreens in 35 gram size with UPC number 8 13526 00001 6 and in 75 gram packages with UPC number 8 13526 00011 5. Also recalled is Organic Arugula Microgreens in 35 gram packages with UPC number 8 13526 00006 1, and in 75 gram packages with UPC number 8 13526 00016 0. Finally, Organic Coriander Microgreens is recalled, sold in 35 gram packages with UPC number 8 13526 00005 4, and in 75 gram packages with UPC number 8 13526 00015 3.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food that is contaminated with a pathogen like Salmonella will not look, smell, or taste different. People who are most at risk for serious complications from this infection include the young, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems. Symptoms of salmonellosis include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term health complications can include arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.

This recall was triggered by The ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ). If more products are recalled, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will issue another food recall.