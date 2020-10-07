Pig Ear Dog Treats Salmonella Outbreak in Canada Sickens 8

by

A pig ear dog treats Salmonella outbreak in Canada has sickened at least 8 people, according to Public Health Canada. Three patients have been hospitalized, and one person died.

This is not the first time these pet treats have been linked to outbreaks. A pig ear dog treats Salmonella outbreak in the United States was the sixth largest multistate outbreak in 2019, sickening at least 154 people in 34 states. The serotypes of Salmonella on those pig ears included Derby, Cerro, Infantis, London, Newport, Rissen, and I 4,[5],12:i:-.

The patient case count in the current outbreak is: British Columbia (5), Alberta (2), and Yukon (1). Patients got sick between late February 2020 and early August 2020. The patient age range is between 7 and 95 years of age.

People can get sick several different ways if they have purchased contaminated pig ears. First, they can contact this infection just by handing the product. Second, their dogs can become infected. They then will shed the bacteria in their feces, which can contaminate the home environment, objects in the home, and their fur. People get sick after touching those objects or petting the dog, then eating without first washing their hands.

Pet treats, including pig ears and pet food, have been contaminated with pathogens in the past. Pet owners should follow proper handling and cleaning practices if they purchase these products.

Some of the patients reported feeding their dog Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats before they got sick. Those brands are sold at Canadian Tire and Save-On-Foods.

The supplying company, Masters Best Friend, voluntarily issued a notice of Stop Sale for Paws Up! and Western Family brand pig ears. These products were sold nationally at the consumer level.

While these products are no longer for sale, they may still be in consumers’ homes. If you purchased these products, discard them immediately in a sealed double bag in a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling these treats, and sanitize the areas where you stored them.