The pig ear dog treats Salmonella outbreak was the number 6 multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2019, with 154 people sick in 34 states. Thirty-five people were hospitalized because their illness was so serious.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arizona (1), California (2), Colorado (3), Connecticut (1), Florida (3), Georgia (3), Hawaii (1), Illinois (10), Indiana (5), Iowa (24), Kansas (3), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (4), Michigan (17), Minnesota (1), Missouri (7), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (3), New York (16), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Ohio (12), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (8), South Carolina (2), Texas (2), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates ranged from June 10, 2015 to September 13, 2019. The patient age range was from less than 1 year to 90. Of 133 ill persons who gave information about their illness to the government, 26% were hospitalized.

There were seven serotypes of Salmonella that sickened people in this outbreak. They are Salmonella Derby, Cerro, Infantis, London, Newport, Rissen, and I 4,[5],12:i:-. Investigators used PulseNet, the nationwide lab typing system, and whole genome sequencing, to prove that isolates taken from ill patients were closely related genetically, making it likely they shared a common source of illness. The use of PulseNet is why some illnesses go back years.

Investigators found the outbreak strains of Salmonella bacteria in 135 samples of pig ear dog treats. No single supplier, distributor, or common brand of pig ear dog treats was identified in this investigation. Still, there were several recalls of these products. And the FDA increased their import alert on pig ears that were imported into the United States.

The FDA is reminding people to handle dog treats and pet foods in general with care. These products have been contaminated with pathogens in the past, and some have made people sick. Simply touching a treat or food, then eating something can transfer bacteria to your mouth.

These treats can make the animals who eat them sick as well. And from there, the animals can contaminate the environment, which can make people sick. Always wash your hands well with soap and water after handling pet foods and treats, and keep kids away from these products.