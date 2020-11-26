Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of two of its Prairie Farms chocolate milk varieties for eggs, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they drink these chocolate milks. A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons are recalled. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The Prairie Farms chocolate milk was sold at the retail level in the Chicago area, including the northern Illinois suburbs, Rockford, Illinois, and Southeastern Wisconsin. The recalled products include One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk, sold in gallon containers. The UPC number on the product is 72730-26110, the best by date is December 4, 2020, and the plant code is 17-284.

Also recalled is One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk that is also packaged in 1 gallon containers. The UPC number for that product is 72730-26126, the best by date is December 4, 2020, and the plant code is 17-284. You can see pictures of product photos at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when cross-contamination with egg nog was discovered after a valve malfunction at the Rockford, Illinois plant. Prairie Farms chocolate milk gallons produced at other plants other than the Rockford plant, including Premium Flavored Chocolate, 1% LowFat Chocolate, 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate, and Fat Free Chocolate are not part of this recall.

If you purchased either of these two recalled products and are allergic to eggs, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.