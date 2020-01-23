Premo Fresh Grab Sandwiches Recalls For Listeria Expanded Again

by

The recalls of Premo Fresh Grab Sandwiches for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination have been expanded again to include more products. The first recall was issued January 6, 2020, and the second on January 13 ,2020. Now all sandwiches with a best by date of 2/6/20 and before are recalled. JLM, the supplier for this company, is expanding its recall of ingredients for potential contamination.

These products started shipping on December 20, 2019. The sandwiches were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout the states of Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the brand name, product, package size, best by date, UPC number, and photos of the product labels at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Premo Italian Footlong Sandwich, Meat Lovers Sub, Tuna Salad Wedge Sandwich, Asiago Italian Sub Sandwich, and Ham & Provolone Sub Sandwich. Some of the Fresh Grab products recalled include Egg Salad Wedge Sandwich, Tuna Salad Wedge Sandwich, Ham & Cheddar with Chipotle Mayo, Italian Ciabatta Sandwich, and Pesto Chicken Ciabatta.

Look in your fridge to see if you have purchased any of these recalled sandwiches with those specific best by dates and UPC numbers. If you have, throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

It’s a good idea to clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the sandwiches. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling the sandwiches and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these recalled Premo Fresh Grab sandwiches, watch for symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, muscle aches, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be wary of this pathogen because it can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.