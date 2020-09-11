Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Pretty Thai of Austin, Texas is recalling Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce that may actually contain Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce. The Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles were mislabeled, meaning that anyone who is allergic to peanuts could unintentionally consume a product containing peanuts because of the error. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The product was distributed to HEB stores and Central Market stores in Texas from March 19, 2020 to September 8, 2020. The recalled product is packaged in clear, cylindrical PET bottles with black flip-top caps and clear labels with white print.

The recall is for Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce with the lot code 0772000123. A small number of the Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles were mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce is yellow or gold in color, while Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce is dark red in color.

Pretty Thai and its manufacturer, Ponder Foods, have coordinated with HEB to remove product from the store shelves and from distribution. For consumers with mo peanut allergy, this lot code of Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce, as well as any lot code of Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce is safe to consume. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the manufacturer’s production and packaging process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the HEB or Central Market store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts can be severe. Most people experience hives, redness, swelling of the skin, itching or tingling in the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, wheezing, and runny nose. Peanut allergies are the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis that requires treatment with epinephrine.