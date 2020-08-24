Prima Wawona Is Recalling Peaches For Possible Salmonella

by

Prima Wawona is recalling peaches in bulk/loose form that were sold from June 1, 2020 through August 3, 2020, and bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic Peaches sold from June 1, 2020 through August 19, 2020 for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to those peaches that has sickened at least 68 people in 9 states.

Brand names of the recalled Wawona Packing peaches include Wawona, Prima, Kroger, Organic Marketside (Walmart), and Wegmans. These are the codes of the bagged recalled products:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. The bulk/loose peaches were sold in different formats, most often bins where consumers collect their own fruit. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide. The bulk/loose peaches may have stickers with these PLU numbers: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, and 94401.

If you purchased any of these products, or if you aren’t sure if the peaches you have in your home are part of this recall, throw them away. Discard them even if some has been eaten and no one has gotten sick. Wrap the peaches in plastic wrap or foil before discarding them so other people and animals can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean the area where you stored the peaches with a mild bleach solution after you have discarded them. This will destroy any bacteria that may remain. Wash your hand thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the peaches and their packaging.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take 6 hours to 6 days to begin. People usually experience a fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you have been ill and have eaten peaches in the last week, call your doctor.