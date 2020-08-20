by

The FDA says that Wawona Packing peaches linked to a Salmonella outbreak have sickened at least 68 people in nine states. The peaches were sold at ALDI stores in certain states. As of August 19, 2020, ALDI has voluntarily recalled all of the Wawona brand bagged peaches from select stores in multiple states.

The case count by state is: Iowa (8), Maryland (1), Michigan (17), Minnesota (23), New Jersey (4), New York (8), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (3). Fourteen people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The Wawona peaches linked to a Salmonella outbreak were distributed in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The FDA states that the peaches may have been distributed in other states as well.

Based on epidemiologic and traceback evidence, the CDC has determined that bagged peaches from ALDI stores are a likely source of this outbreak. FDA is conducting more traceback investigations to discover where the peaches were distributed and find the source of the contamination.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve Wawona brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores since June 1, 2020 to the present in the states listed. These peaches may still be in consumers’ homes. Please check to see if you have them in your refrigerator or pantry. If you do, throw them away, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Some consumers may have canned or frozen these peaches; discard those too.

You should then sanitize the areas where you stored the peaches with a mild bleach solution. Also clean and sanitize cutting boards, slicers, countertops, and utensils.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented clients in Salmonella lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food producers, said, “People often don’t realize that fresh fruit like peaches can be contaminated with pathogens. These foods are usually eaten uncooked, so the bacteria are not destroyed before serving.”

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. These symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you or anyone you know has been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of this outbreak.