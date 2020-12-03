Protect Yourself Against Fraudulent Flu Products With FDA Tips

by

The flu season is starting, compounding the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. With these tips from the FDA, you can protect yourself from fraudulent flu products. These sellers are trying to prey on consumer’s concerns about the pandemic.

Vaccinating yourself against the flu is the best way to prevent the illness and to mitigate its severity if you do get it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone over the age of 6 get vaccinated against influenza. Check with your doctor for your vaccination questions. The FDA has approved vaccines, and there are antiviral drugs, also approved by that agency, which are available by prescription.

There are no “legally marketed over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs to prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure the flu.” But there are some legal over the counter (OTC) drugs that can reduce fever and relieve muscle aches, congestion, nd other symptoms.

Dietary supplements, herbal teas, and devices such as air filters and light therapies that fraudulently claim to prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure the flu have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness. Some of these same products have also been offered with false claims about Covid-19.

The FDA is concerned that these fraudulent flu products may make people delay or forgo medical treatment they need. And some of the ingredients in these products could have unexpected side effects and even interact with other medications that may be prescribed.

So do not trust any OTC fraudulent flu products that claim to reduce the severity and length of the flu or any viral infection; boost your immunity naturally without a vaccination; act as an effective alternative to the vaccine; prevent catching viral infections; be and effective treatment; provide faster recovery; and support your body’s natural immune defenses.