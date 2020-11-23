Public Health Alert for Taza Samosas For Undeclared Allergen

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Taza Samosas made from chicken and beef because the packages contain spring roll pastries that may have been made with milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. A recall was not requested because the FDA inquiry for the spring roll pastry recall is ongoing. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions or illnesses received to date due to the consumption of these products.

These chicken and beef samosas were produced from November 11, 2019 through November 11, 2020. The recalled products include:

12 ounce packages containing 12 pieces of “TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken” with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12 ounce packages containing 12 pieces of “TAZA BEEF SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef” with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12 ounce packages containing 12 pieces of “SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Beef SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef” with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

12 ounce packages containing 12 pieces of “SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Chicken SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken” with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

These Taza Samosas all have the establishment number “EST. 44163” or “P-44163” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in California, New York, and Texas. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS thinks that some of these items may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have any of these products. If you do, throw them away in a secure garbage can or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.