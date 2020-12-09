Publix Holiday Cookie Platters Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Publix Holiday Cookie Platters are being recalled for pecans, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with this issue.

The recalled Publix Holiday Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. The Publix store locations in the Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are NOT affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters in 20 ounce packages. The package is clear and made of plastic. The UPC number on the label is 41415 88690, the lot number on the product is W34326, and the best by date of 10/APR/2021 is printed on the top of the package.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans as required by law. the problem was apparently caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process.

If you purchased that product with those specific UPC and lot numbers that that best by date, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.