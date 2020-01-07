Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Sea Salt Granola Recalled For Walnuts

by

Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola is being recalled because it contains walnuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts (tree nuts) could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. There is no information in the recall notice if any allergic reactions have been reported to date.

It seems that pouches of Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola were used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola. The mislabeled pouches were packed into master cases labeled 8 ounce Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.

The 166 cases of this granola with the following lot codes are recalled: OH29519 Best by 10/21/20. The product has the UPC number 855140002687 printed on the label. The lot code is printed on the back of the package.

All retailers have been notified. Consumers are asked to see if they purchased the product. If they have, and are allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, they should not eat it; throw it away or take it back to the store where they bought it for a full refund. No other Purely Elizabeth products have been affected by this recall.

Symptoms of a food allergy can vary, and may include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue; itching and hives; nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, or difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.