The recall of Alwatania products for Salmonella in Canada last month has been updated with another recalled product. This information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agnecy’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. is recalling Alwatania Halva Extra from the marketplace. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in association with the consumption of this product.

The newly recalled product is Alwatania Halva Extra, which is packaged in 450 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 224007 246337, and the codes on the product are PRO : 20/05/2019 EXP : 19/05/2021. This product was sold in Ontario at the consumer level.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation and may recall more products depending on the outcome. If more items are recalled, the government will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA is verifying that the company is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this recalled Alwatania products for Salmonella, do not eat it. Throw it away after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor. Long term complications of this illness can include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure. Young children, the elderly, people with chronic health problems, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to experience a serious illness and these complications.