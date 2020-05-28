Recall of iChoc Vegan Bars For Undeclared Milk Updated

by

The recall of iChoc Vegan Bars for undeclared milk has been updated to include eight more products. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. You can see pictures of the recalled candy bars at the CFIA website.

These recalled iChoc Vegan bars have been sold nationally at the retail level by Ecoideas Innovation Inc. There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. The recall was triggered by consumer complaints.

The recalled candy bars are all iChoc brand. They include White Vanilla Vegan Bar in 80 gram packages with UPC number 4 044889 002720 and codes L29182 and L29405; Classic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink in 80 gram packages, with UPC number 4 044889 002966 and codes L29415, L19184, and L38412; Super Nut – Vegan Bar with Hazelnuts in 80 gram packages with UPC number 4 044889 002942 and codes L29184 and L29415; and Almond Orange – Vegan Chocolate Bar with Orange and Almond, in 80 gram packages with UPC number 4 044889 002744 and codes L29182 and L39415.

Also recalled is Expedition Sunny Almond – Dark Almond Nougat Crisp – Vegan, sold in 50 gram packages with UPC number 4 044889 003062 and code L39192; Expedition Caribbean Gold – White with Coconut Blossom Sugar – Vegan in 50 gram packages, with UPC number 4 044889 013382 and code L39247. Choco Cookie – Vegan Chocolate Bar with Cookie Pieces in 80 gram packages is recalled. That product has UPC number 4 044889 002737 and codes L39415 and L39181. Finally, White Nougat Crisp – White Nougat Crisp Vegan Bar in 80 gram packages is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 4 044889 002751 and the code is L39183.

If you. bought any of these products and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.