Recall of Nopalina Flax Seed Products For Salmonella Updated

by

The recall of Nopalina Flax Seed products for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated with new information. The new info includes lot numbers that were not previously listed in the January 28, 2020 announcement. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall issue. The FDA first issued a public health alert about this problem, then the company recalled their products.

Lot numbers are on the bottom back of the product package. The lot numbers that are on the recalled products are:

The following lot numbers are affected by this recall (the lot numbers can be found on the bottom back of

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720

Lot # 62.19 / 1 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 62.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720

Lot # 64.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Lot # 64.19 / 3 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags) UPC 890523000720

Lot # 65.19 / 1 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Lot # 65.19 / 2 # 52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 2 lb. bags) UPC:890523000843

Lot # 64.19 / 2 * 2Lb # 52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsules, 120 count) UPC 890523000867

Lot # 23.19.1C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.2C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.3C120 # 02 Best if used by 10/7/21

This recall is being issued because FDA sampling of Senna leaves powder, one of teh ingredient used to make the Nopalina Flax Seed products, tested positive for three types of Salmonella, including Salmonella Gaminara, Salmonella Kentucky, and Salmonella Oranienburg. The company has stopped using the suspected ingredient.

These products are distributed by Salud Natural Entrepreneur of Waukegan, Illinois throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. They were also available through the company’s web site.

If you purchased any of these products with these lot numbers and best if used by dates, do not use them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so others can access them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.