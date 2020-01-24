FDA Issues Health Alert Over Nopalina Flax Seed For Salmonella

by

The FDA has issued a public health alert about Nopalina Flax Seed Powder and Nopalina Flax Seed Capsules for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were manufactured by Salud Natural Entrepreneur, Inc.

The recalled products include:

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 62.19/9#52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 62.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/7/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 64.19/3#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 2 lb. bags)

Lot # 64.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Lot # 64.19/2*2Lb#52.1 Best if used by 10/21/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (powder, 1 lb. bags)

Lot # 65.19/1#52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Lot # 65.19/2#52.1 Best if used by 10/24/21

Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber (capsules, 120 count)

Lot # 23.19 1C120#07 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.192C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19/2C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.2C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

Lot # 23.19.3C120#02 Best if used by 10/7/21

The lot numbers are printed on the bottom back of the product label. To date, there are no reports of any illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The FDA collected a product sample of senna leaves powder, which is an ingredient that is used to make these products. It tested positive for Salmonella Gaminara, Salmonella Kentucky, and Salmonella Oranienburg. The notice states, “The FDA intends to use all available tools to remove contaminated product from the market.”

Anyone who has purchased these products should stop using them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of salmonellosis can include fever, body aches, nausea, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after ingesting a product contaminated with this pathogen. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.

You can also report any adverse reactions to the FDA. Use the online form Safety Reporting Portal.