Recall of PC Chicken Strips in Canada Updated With More Information

The recall of PC Chicken Strips in Canada has been updated to include new information. This item was produced by Loblaw Companies Limited and they were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon. There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The product contains wheat/gluten that was not declared on the label. This means that anyone who is allergic to wheat or gluten or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat it. There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is PC Chicken Strips – Gluten Free, sold in 600 gram packages. The UPC number on the package is 0 60383 20488 4 and the best by date is 2021 AL 20.

The PC Chicken Strips were sold in these stores:

Real Canadian Superstore, 540 3rd St. SE #240, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 5016-51 Ave. A, Red Deer, AB

Steve’s No Frills, 10 Vanderbilt Common, Spruce Grove, AB

Extra Foods Cardston, 120 2nd St. E, Cardston, AB

Finney’s Your Independent Grocer, 10851 100th St., Westlock, AB

Steve’s No Frills, 1502 Columbia Ave., Castlegar, BC

Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer, 1501 Cook St., Creston, BC

Real Canadian Superstore, 101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 4410 17 St. NW, Edmonton, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 7005 48 Ave, Camrose, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 110 Jennifer Heil Way #10, Spruce Grove, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 11835 26 Ave, SW., Edmonton, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 15915 Macleod Trail SE #100, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 10505 Southport Rd. SW, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 1792 Trans Canada Way SE, Medicine Hat, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 4700 130 Ave SE #100, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 5858 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 19655 Seton Way SE, Calgary, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 20 Heritage Meadows Way SE #100, Calgary, AB

Hardy’s Your Independent Grocer, 16 Superior St, Devon, AB

Extra Foods, 7000 27th St, Grand Forks, BC

Craig’s No Frills, 3915 50 St, Leduc, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 3515 Mayor Magrath Dr S, Lethbridge, AB

Chris’ No Frills, 8802 100 St #100, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Braund’s Your Independent Grocer, 4431 4 Ave, Edson, AB

Troy’s No Frills, 4 Aquintania Blvd W, Lethbridge, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 St, Lloydminster, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 410 Baseline Rd #100, Sherwood Park, AB

Wykes’ YIG, 303 Ogilvie St #5, Whitehorse, YT

Real Canadian Superstore, 4950 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 12225 99 St, Grande Prairie, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 12350 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB

Real Canadian Superstore, 9711 23 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.