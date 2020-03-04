ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

New Capstone, Inc. of Mooresville, North Carolina is recalling their ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder pouches in specific sizes and lot numbers because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not printed on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction or illness if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The products were distributed through New Capstone’s website from October 21, 2019 through January 8, 2020. The powder was shipped nationwide directly to consumers via an eCommerce website.

The recalled product is ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder pouches in 22 ounce size. The lot number is 19211 and the expiration date is 06/21. Also recalled is ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder in 27 gram individual serving pouches, also with lot number 19211 and expiration date 6/21.

The new product pouch design omitted the clear statement that the product contained milk, but instead said it contained lactose, a sugar found in milk. After the company discovered this, they added a milk allergen warning sticker to all remaining products in Lot 19211. New batches will include the allergen statement on the primary supplement facts panel.

If you purchased either of these products and cannot consume milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it to the company following their directions for a full refund.