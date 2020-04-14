Roasted Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

DSD Merchandisers, Inc. of Livermore, California is recalling 2040 individual 10 ounce deli tubs of Roasted Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product was sold in northern California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming in grocery stores. The recalled product is Roasted Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts packaged in a clear plastic deli-style container. The net weight of the product is 10 ounces. The UPC number printed on the label is 65143370994. The best before dates are 12/28/20 and 01/01/21.

The recall was triggered after the company discovered that peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts Apparently, DSD was mistakenly shipped cartons containing peanuts that were commingled with the correct product from one of its suppliers. Production is suspended until the company and the FDA are sure the problem has been fixed.

If you bought this product of Roasted Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

A peanut allergy is one of the most severe food allergies. Early symptoms of an allergic reaction include tingling of the mouth, tongue, and lips, and itching. Severe symptoms include swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.