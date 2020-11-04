Roux Farm Raw Milk Cryptosporidiosis Outbreak in Maine Sickens Four

by

A raw milk cryptosporidiosis outbreak in Maine is linked to raw milk produced at Roux Farm in Shapleigh. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement about this outbreak, which has sickened four people over the last two months.

Anyone who consumed raw milk from Roux Farm that was produced before October 18, 2020 may be at elevated risk of contracting cryptosporidiosis. The raw milk was sold through several stores in Maine.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that causes watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, dehydration, vomiting, nausea, fever, and weight loss. The parasite can infect humans and animals. The symptoms of the infection typically start two to ten days after infection. Consuming raw dairy products is a risk factor for contracting this infection, along with eating undercooked food and drinking untreated water.

Anyone who has a compromised immune system can develop a serious and chronic illness with this infection. Healthy people usually don’t need treatment and will recover without medical attention, although medications can help reduce the duration of symptoms.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, or heat treated, to destroy harmful bacteria and other pathogens. The risk of getting sick from drinking raw milk is greater for certain populations, including older adults, pregnant women, infants, young children, and anyone with cancer or other chronic illness.

If you purchased raw milk from Roux Farms before October 18, 2020, do not drink it. Discard it or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you or someone you know has experienced the symptoms of this illness after drinking raw milk, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw milk cryptosporidium outbreak.