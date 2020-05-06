Ruffles Hot Wings Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Mustard

by

Frito Lay Canada is recalling Ruffles Hot Wings Potato Chips for mustard, one of that country’s food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to mustard could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to the company or to the government to date.

The recalled product is Ruffles Hot Wings Potato Chips. The product is sold in 190 gram packages. The UPC number on the package is 0 60410 04948 8, and the codes on the package are JL14 and JL28, which are best if used by dates.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to mustard, do not eat it Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may prompt the recall of more products. If this does happen, the recalled item will be posted on the CFIA web site.

As a reminder, allergic reactions to food can start at any time in the life cycle with little or no warning. Common symptoms of food allergies include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue; itching and hives; nausea and diarrhea; and difficulty breathing along with swelling of the mouth and throat. Anyone who is experiencing the latter symptoms may be going into anaphylactic shock and should be taken to a doctor or the emergency room as soon as possible.