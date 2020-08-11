Saddlin’ Up Salsa Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Spokane Product, Inc. of Spokane, Washington is voluntarily recalling several sizes Saddlin’ Up Salsa and Salsa Verde for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made with onions produced by Thomson International, whose onions are linked to a multistate Salmonella Newport outbreak. No illnesses have been reported in association to date with these specific salsa products.

These items were distributed in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington and reached consumers through retirement stores. They were distributed from May 13, 2020 to August 10, 2020. No other Spokane Produce’s products are affected by this recall.

The recalled items include these Saddlin’ Up Salsas brands: Hot, sold in 15 ounce containers with item number 83260 and best by date 8/16/2020; Medium, sold in 15 ounce containers with item number 83259 and best by date 9/30/2020; Medium, sold in 15 ounce containers with item number 83259 and best by date 8/5/2020; and Mild, sold in 15 ounce packages with item number 83258 and best by date 8/11/2020. Salsa Verde, sold in 15 ounce containers with item number 84032 and best by date of 8/26/2020 is also recalled. Also recalled are the institutional sizes of Salsa Verde, sold in gallon containers with item number 84044 and best by date 9/28/2020, and Salsa Verde sold in gallon containers with item number 84044 and best by date 8/11/2020.

If you have purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package or container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually begin 6 to 72 hours after someone eats food that is contaminated with the pathogen. These symptoms can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover without medical intervention, some do become ill enough to be hospitalized. And even after a full recovery, some patients may experience long term health complications, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.