Salmonella Pig Ear Dog Treats Outbreak in Canada Ends With 10 Sick

by

The Salmonella pig ear dog treats outbreak in Canada has ended after sickening 10 people in three provinces, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. The investigation is winding down.

Investigators identified exposure to pig ear dog treats as a likely source of this outbreak. Some patients told investigators that they fed their dog Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats before they got sick. Those brands are sold at Save-On-Foods and Canadian Tire.

On September 29 2020, the company that supplies those dog treats to those stores, Masters Best Friend, voluntarily issued a Notice of Stop Sale for Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear dog treats. These products were sold nationally at the retail level.

These treats are no longer available for sale in stores, but they may still be in consumers’ homes. Do not feed your dog any Paws Up! or Western Family brand pig ear dog treats that were purchased on or before September 29, 2020. Always wash your hands right after handling dog treats, and make sure that all areas that may have been touched by the treats are cleaned and sanitized.

Pet treats, including pet food, can and have been contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. These pathogens can make both pets and humans sick. People can get sick by handling these items and not washing their hands. The pets can become infectious without showing any signs of illness; they may then shed the pathogens in their feces, which can contaminate their fur and surroundings.

The patient case count by province is: British Columbia (5), Alberta (4), and Yukon (1). Illness onset dates range from late February to late September 2020. Three people were hospitalized. One death was reported. The patient age range is from 7 and 95 years of age.

Symtpoms of Salmonella poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been ill with these symptoms, especially if you have purchased any of the above mentioned pig ear dog treats, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella pig ear dog treats outbreak.