Save A Lot is recalling 131 cases of Coburn Farms Snackers Trays, which contain Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice-Infused Dried Cranberries, and Roasted Sea Salted Cashews, due to a labeling error that omits peanuts on the ingredient list. This product is a tray that combines these foods for snacks.

This product may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts, which can be the most serious food allergy, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

These Snackers Trays products were distributed through Save A Lot retail stores in these states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited number of the Snackers contain peanuts. The peanuts are visible through the packaging and identified on the top label of the individual Snackers tray, but the peanuts weren’t declared on the ingredient statement, as required by law. An incorrect selling unit cardboard sleeve label was put on a limited number of the Snackers.

The recalled product is Snackers tray sold in 4.5 ounce packages, with a use-by date of April 24, 2020 and the UPC number 51933-36243, which is printed on the bottom of the selling unit cardboard sleeve. The recalled Snacks had the incorrect selling unit cardboard card sleeve of Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Juice-Infused Dried Cranberries & Roasted Sea Salted Cashews Snackers. But the trays are actually made up of Pepper Jack Cheese, Raisins & Honey Roasted Peanuts Snackers.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and use-by date, do not eat it if you are allergic two peanuts. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.