SE Grocers Party Tray with Vegetables Recalled For Allergen

SE Grocers Party Tray with Vegetables is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions due to the consumption of this product have been received by the company to date.

The recalled product is SE Grocers Party Tray Vegetables with Ranch Dip. The package size is not mentioned in the recall notice but according to the product photo, is 40 ounces, or 2.5 pounds. The product was sold through Winn Dixie, Harvey’s, and Fresco y Mas stores in Florida. The UPC number printed on the label is 3825911509. And the lot code is 020NFU2001. The best if used by date is December 27, 2020. The recalled product was distributed on 12/21/2020.

The recalled product was unintentionally labeled with the incorrect nutritional panel for “Apple & Cheese with Carmel Dip.” It was produced on December 17, 2020. The recalled product was shipped directly to the retailer’s distribution centers in Plant City, Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, and Miami, Florida.

Winn Dixie retail stores have removed this product from store shelves. If you bought this party tray and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symtpoms of an egg allergy can include skin inflammation, hives, nasal congestion, asthma signs and symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, coughing, and shortness of breath, and digestive symptoms such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.