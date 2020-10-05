Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Seneca Snack Company of Washington is voluntarily recalling Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date by the company in connection with this recall.

The recall is only for the specific cinnamon flavor lot codes. No other flavor apple chips are affected. And this recall only affects Clancy’s product sold at ALDI stores, and Seneca products sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline. No other retailers are affected.

Seneca was notified by an ingredient supplier that it shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. So the recall was issued.

The recalled products include Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips sold in 0.7 ounce packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 18195-70140 4. The individual package code is 26JUN2021. Also recalled is Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips that are sold in a 2.5 ounce package. The UPC number on that label is 0 18195-70100 8 and the individual package code is 28JUN2021. Finally, Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips, packaged in 2.5 ounce containers is recalled. There is no UPC number, but the individual package codes are 26JUN2021 and 27JUN2021. You can see pictures of the product packages at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products sold in those specific sizes with those UPC numbers and package codes at those retailers, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can after double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include a fever, nausea, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection, but may be delayed up to 6 days.