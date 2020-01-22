Sham Gardens Tahina Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Northern FishFive Star Food of Garden City, Michigan is recalling 200 cases of Sham Gardens Tahina in two different sizes for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Sham Gardens Tahina, also called Excellent Tahina, in 800 gram packages. The UPC number of this product is 6214002717420, and the expiration date is Best By Nov 2020. The product code is TAH 806SG. Also recalled is Excellent Tahina in 400 gram packages, with UPC number 6214002717413 and expiration date Best by Nov 2020. The product code on the latter product is TAH400SG.

The Sham Gardens Tahina was distributed in Michigan, Ohio, New York, Florida, North Dakota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The expiration date is printed on the lid of the container.

The problem was uncovered by random sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although the company has not received final laboratory reports, Five Star Foods is taking the precaution of recalling this product.

If you purchased either of these recalled products, stop using it. You can throw it away after first wrapping it in plastic wrap or foil, and put it into a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin 12 to 72 hour after eating food contaminated with this pathogen.