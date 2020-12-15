Shivani Bhatura Atta Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Shivani Sales Inc. is recalling Shivani Bhatura Atta and Missi Atta for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. These items were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan at the retail level.

The recalled items include Shivani Bhatura Atta that is sold in 500 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 46072 02219 5, and the code on the product is Best Before APR 2021. Also recalled is Shivani Missi Atta, that is also packaged in 500 gram containers. The UPC number for that item that is printed on the label is 8 46072 02220 1, and the code on the package is also Best Before APR 2021.

If you purchased either of these items and cannot eat wheat for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symtpoms of a wheat allergy include swelling, itching, and irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash, or skin swelling; nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing; cramps, vomiting, or nausea; and diarrhea. Symtpoms of celiac disease can include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, gas and bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Anyone experiencing the symptoms of an allergic reaction or celiac disease should see a doctor.