by

The coronavirus outbreak is, of course, all over the news. This illness doesn’t have much to do with food except in preparation. In most natural disaster situations, there is a run on grocery stores and hardware stores. How prepared are you? Should you stockpile foods in coronavirus preparation?

Experts say that every family should have about two weeks’ worth of food and water on hand because a disaster can strike anywhere and anytime. That means a variety of shelf stable, nutritious foods should be in everyone’s pantry. However, hoarding and precipitating a run on grocery stores isn’t good for the country as a whole. Plan ahead and don’t panic.

Coronavirus has caused illness in 47 countries around the world. There aren’t widespread outbreaks in the U.S. yet, but still it’s good to be prepared. If you do have a stash of emergency food, now would be a good time to check it for expiration dates and to make sure the food containers are in good shape.

If you don’t have a supply of food in your house, start thinking about what you would keep on hand. The foods should be storable without refrigeration (that’s what shelf stable means), things your family would eat, and nutritious. These foods should be in a place that is safe from floods, away from heat and light, and in a place you can easily access.

Everyone should have some dried foods such as dried beans, oats, pasta, and rice on hand. Canned foods, especially those that contain a lot of liquid such as canned fruits, tomatoes, and beans, are good too, although they can take up a lot of room. Canned juices and baby food are essential. Canned meats such as tuna and chicken are good choices. Watch those expiration dates again, and always discard damaged or bulging cans. And don’t forget to include a can opener!

Other shelf stable foods to consider include nuts, seeds, crackers, granola and cereals, granola and protein bars, dried fruit, peanut butter, powdered milk, and honey. If you drink coffee or tea add that to your stash as well. And don’t forget about your pets! Keep their food on hand too.

Frozen foods are a good choice to keep on hand as well, although if power goes out they aren’t as stable or reliable as dried or shelf stable foods. Frozen fruits and vegetables, along with frozen chicken and beef should be in your freezer.

One nonfood item you really must keep on hand is soap. Handwashing is the best way to prevent the spread of contagious disease. And learn how to wash your hands properly!

Finally, don’t forget about water. An average person needs 1 gallon of water per day.

Being prepared for an emergency is a good idea. So replenish your pantry and take comfort in that fact that you are prepared.