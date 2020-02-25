by

Sierra Soups of Fresno, California is recalling its Pasta e Fagioli because the soup mix contains an individually wrapped package of pasta which contains gluten from wheat, one of the major food allergens.

The soup mix product label states that it is “Gluten-Free (without Pasta).” Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Pasta e Fagioli soup mix that was distributed nationwide in retail stores and also through mail order. The product is packaged in a 13 ounce, clear plastic package with the product name as well as the gluten-free statement.

The recall was issued after the company discovered that the gluten-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not clearly reveal the presence of gluten. The problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s packaging process. Production of this product has been suspended until the FDA and the company are certain the issue has been corrected.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat gluten for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.