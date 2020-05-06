Sliced Columbia Bread Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

The Essential Baking Company of Seattle, Washington is recalling 84 loaves of Sliced Columbia Bread because it contains egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is Sliced Columbia Bread that is sold in 32 ounce packages. The expiration date on the product is May 6, 2020 and is found on the KwikLok seal at the end of the bag. The problem is that the actual product in the bags may be 16 ounce Challah Bread, which was mislabeled as the Sliced Columbia Bread.

This bread was distributed in the Puget Sound Metropolitan area in Washington state only on May 3, 2020. Internal review uncovered the problem on May 4, 2020. The company immediately notified all of the stores that received the product to remove it from the shelves.

If you bought this product and can’t consume egg, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergy symptoms can appear at any time in life with no warning. .The most common early symptom is tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. Some people may have hives or itching, or nausea and diarrhea. The most serious symptom is swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should be taken to a doctor as soon as possible.