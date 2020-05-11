Some Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces Recalled For Allergens

by

Zilk’s Plus Resources of Austin, Texas is recalling some bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces because they may contain soy, milk, and/or wheat, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, in addition to people with lactose intolerance and celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

They were distributed to Pluckers restaurants in Texas and Louisiana from May 2019 through May 2020. Consumers may have bought these products at those restaurants.

The recalled sauces are sold in 12 ounce clear glass bottles. The bottles are marked with the name of the product flavor, the Pluckers brand name, and the lot code and expiration dates on the side. You can see the lot codes, expiration dates, and the allergen that may be in each flavor at the FDA web site.

The affected Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce flavors include Baker’s Gold, Gochujang, Gold Rush, Hallelujah, Sesame, Spicy Mandarin, Teriyaki, and Vampire Killer. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that the products were in packaging that didn’t list those allergens on the label.

If you purchased any of these products with these lot numbers and expiration dates, and are allergic to the allergens listed, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take it back to any Pluckers location for a full refund or exchange.